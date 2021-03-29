Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.98% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $278,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.