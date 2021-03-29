Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $258.49 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $258,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

