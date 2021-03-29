Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $269.95 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Cameco worth $269,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 698,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,665,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.