Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,014. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

