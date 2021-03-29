ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

