PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. 10,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,183. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.