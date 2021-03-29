Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $480,150.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

