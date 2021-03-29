Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 19,427 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

