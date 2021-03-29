Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.48 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of NKTR opened at $19.99 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

