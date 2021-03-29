Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Under Armour by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

