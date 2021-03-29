Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 183,683 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CoreCivic worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.