PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PWCO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738. PwrCor has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
PwrCor Company Profile
