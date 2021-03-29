PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PWCO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738. PwrCor has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

