Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,131,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. 49,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

