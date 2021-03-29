Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTRS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BTRS stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

