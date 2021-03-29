Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.71 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $145.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

