Qtum Price Reaches $8.59 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00014816 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $843.53 million and $530.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,274,772 coins and its circulating supply is 98,240,969 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.