Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $3.09 million and $387.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

