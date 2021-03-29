Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 3,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Raymond James cut Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

