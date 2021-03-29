Quiztok Market Cap Achieves $65.45 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $65.45 million and approximately $70.69 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,291,970 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

