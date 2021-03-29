Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 270.0% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RADLY remained flat at $$4.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.