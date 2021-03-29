Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 270.0% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RADLY remained flat at $$4.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

