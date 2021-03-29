Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $9.37 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $13,514.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00220359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.50 or 0.00948212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00079790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029913 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,418,225,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

