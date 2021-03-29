Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.29.

WPM opened at C$47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$38.32 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold 129,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,498 over the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

