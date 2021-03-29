Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,797 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $47,743,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $38,564,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

CPRI opened at $50.18 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.