Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 341 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,800,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $586.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.