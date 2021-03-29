Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

