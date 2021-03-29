Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,872 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

