Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

