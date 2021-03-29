Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$697.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

