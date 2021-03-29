Raynor Geoffrey Acquires 3,949 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raynor Geoffrey increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 18.9% of Raynor Geoffrey’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raynor Geoffrey’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.01. 7,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $331.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

