Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 216353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £141.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.95.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

