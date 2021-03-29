Redd Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,548.51 or 1.00095465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00099129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

