ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) Short Interest Update

ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of RGBOQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982. ReGen Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery.

