Remark (MARK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MARK opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

