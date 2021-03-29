Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $289.87 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $289.87 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 176.5% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 516,825,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,907,671 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

