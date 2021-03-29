Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XBC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of XBC opened at C$4.29 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$652.07 million and a P/E ratio of -87.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

