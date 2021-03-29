ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

