Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

