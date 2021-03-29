RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $575.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $581.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

