Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,853 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $729.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.