Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $13.50 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.02.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.