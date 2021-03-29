Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Textainer Group worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Textainer Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textainer Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

