Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.87 Million Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $56.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

