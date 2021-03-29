Richard I. Gilchrist Sells 8,934 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

