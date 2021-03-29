Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.08. The stock has a market cap of C$805.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$86.28.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
