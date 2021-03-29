RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $5.26 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 218,124,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

