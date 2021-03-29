RMPL Hits One Day Volume of $244.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $602,127.25 and approximately $244.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00218677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.00960671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00078989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029411 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 760,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,347 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars.

