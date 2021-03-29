Robecosam AG Buys 1,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

