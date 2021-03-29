Robecosam AG Has $855,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Xerox were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Xerox by 17.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after buying an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 403,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.98 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

