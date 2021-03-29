Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in March

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $50.89. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

