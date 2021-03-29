Roger Dent Sells 17,500 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$283,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,297,600.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total value of C$408,609.60.

TSE AT traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.06. 130,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,979. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.96 million and a P/E ratio of 217.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

